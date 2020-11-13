Orange County Buys Equipment To Store Thousands of Vaccine Doses

Orange County is gearing up to distribute the coronavirus vaccine.

Mayor Jerry Demings said the county is waiting on guidance from the state on how the vaccines will be distributed. But in anticipation of that, Demings said, the county has purchased the gear needed to store the vaccine.

“We have purchased a refrigerator, freezer and an ultra-cold freezer to store approximately 150,000 doses of the vaccine,” he said.

Demings said the vaccine needs to be kept cold in order to remain effective.

The county paid $67,000 for the units, he said.

Public Safety director Danny Banks cautioned residents that even once the county gets the vaccines, it could take some time to vaccinate the entire population.

“Even at a rate of say even 10,000 vaccinations per day, it’s going to take some time to administer those vaccinations to our entire population,” Banks said.

Banks said the first vaccines will go to health care workers and first responders and then possibly those living and working in senior living facilities.

On Monday, Pfizer said early analysis showed its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90 percent effective and planned to ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization in the coming days.