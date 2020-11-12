Florida Adds 5,800 Coronavirus Cases Wednesday, With 7.8% Positivity Rate

The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 5,838 new coronavirus cases and 52 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Florida’s case count Wednesday stood at 858,012, with 17,512 COVID-19 deaths. The percent positivity for new cases was 7.82%.

Hospitalizations statewide were up slightly to 3,056, the second straight day over 3,000. The increase of 26 hospitalizations statewide followed four days of increases of more than 100. Hospitalizations had fallen to the low 2,000s for the last few months after peaking around 9,000 in July.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 1,344 people tested positive since Tuesday, the highest single-day number of new cases since July 30. Sarasota County recorded 283 people testing positive, the second largest single-day total for the county.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 15 people died due to the virus.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Tuesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

The state got back the results for 79,635 tests Tuesday.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Wednesday, November 11:

Hillsborough: 51,635 /851

Pinellas: 28,242 /838

Polk: 24,661 /643

Manatee: 14,400 /340

Pasco: 12,088 /251

Sarasota: 10,812 /356

Hernando: 4,127 /181



Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the past two weeks:

Nov. 11: 5,838/52

Nov. 10: 4,353/69

Nov. 9: 3,924/58

Nov. 8: 6,820/22

Nov. 7: 4,452/87

Nov. 6: 5,245/54

Nov. 5: 6,257/39

Nov. 4: 4,423/32

Nov. 3: 4,637/56

Nov. 2: 4,651/46

Nov. 1: 4,865/29

Oct. 31: 2,331/41

Oct. 30: 5,592/73

Oct. 29: 4,198/79

