West Nile Virus Case Reported In Hillsborough; Here's How To Protect Yourself

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has issued an advisory for mosquito-borne illnesses following the confirmation of a human case of West Nile virus.

Additionally, cases of mosquito-borne diseases in Hillsborough have been increasing, according to health officials, given that it is mosquito season in Florida.

“Right now, there’s not a lot of cases. Any time we have a human case of West Nile virus, that does prompt a mosquito-borne illness advisory,” says Kevin Walter, spokesman for the Hillsborough County Department of Health.

Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory Issued for Hillsborough County. There has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Hillsborough County and a human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed. - https://t.co/coUjRnmR5L pic.twitter.com/Tdtgsr4CVh — FL DOH in Hillsborough County (@DOHHillsborough) November 10, 2020



Walter said the next step is to test the bird population for different mosquito-borne illnesses, which is how increases in cases are determined.

“Here in Hillsborough County, it hasn’t been really that unusual for us, only sporadic cases," he said. "But now that we have this individual who has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, we know that any time there is a human case, there are mosquitos that are carrying the virus.”

West Nile virus is the cause of many mosquito-borne diseases. Fortunately, it has no correlation to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it is still important to exercise caution and limit one’s exposure to mosquitos. They are also carriers of other illnesses in the same family as the West Nile Virus, including Yellow Fever and the Zika Virus.

“It’s pretty complex ecology with the West Nile," said Dr. Thomas Unnasch, with USF's Center for Global Health Infectious Disease Research. "The primary host are birds, and the virus is spread through mosquitos that breed in nutrient-rich water.

"You have a concentration of high levels of mosquitos and the birds that concentrate in these pockets of swampy area that causes the virus to really amplify,”

Unnasch stresses that the best way for humans to protect themselves from the virus is to remain indoors, and to wear protective clothing and insect repellent.

“A person is a dead-end host for the virus. It can’t be transmitted onwards,” Unnasch said.

Here’s how you can keep yourself safe from the virus and other related illnesses:

Drain refers to:

draining water from containers that hold rain or sprinkler water

discarding old appliances

cleaning out pet water

protecting vehicles from rain

maintaining swimming pools



All of these measures will prevent mosquitos from gathering in these locations.

Cover refers to:

Wearing clothing that protects you from mosquito bites, such as long sleeves, socks, and close-toed shoes.

Using mosquito repellent, especially those with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-methane-diol, 2-undecanone, and IR3535. Be sure to read the labels for usage. For more information on repellent, visit the Environmental Protection Agency

Cover doors and windows with screens

Repair any broken screening



For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses and the West Nile Virus, visit the Florida Department of Health website.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7