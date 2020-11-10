Mosquito Advisory Issued For Duval After West Nile Virus Confirmed

Duval County residents should take extra care to avoid mosquito bites, as the West Nile virus has been detected in the County, local health officials say.

The Florida Department of Health in Duval County said several sentinel chicken flocks and mosquito pools have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

As a result, the risk of transmission to humans has increased, though no human cases have been confirmed.

The West Nile virus can cause a life-threatening illness that includes inflammation of the spinal cord or brain, according to the Mayo Clinic, although the majority of people infected either don't development symptons, or experience mild ones such as fever or headache.

There have been 27 confirmed and probable West Nile virus related U.S. deaths in 2020, including one in Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Duval County’s Mosquito Control and health departments are continuing prevention and surveillance efforts.

Health officials are reminding Duval residents and visitors to “drain and cover,” shorthand for the basic precautions to take to minimize the chance of being bitten by a mosquito:

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week.

birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week. Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER skin with clothing or repellent.

Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing. Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone and IR3535 are effective. Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

- Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

Tips on Repellent Use

Always read label directions carefully for the approved usage before you apply a repellent. Some repellents are not suitable for children.

Products with concentrations of up to 30 percent DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide) are generally recommended. Other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved repellents contain picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535. These products are generally available at local pharmacies. Look for active ingredients to be listed on the product label.

Apply insect repellent to exposed skin, or onto clothing, but not under clothing.

In protecting children, read label instructions to be sure the repellent is age-appropriate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mosquito repellents containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol should not be used on children under the age of three years. DEET is not recommended on children younger than two months old.

Avoid applying repellents to the hands of children. Adults should apply repellent first to their own hands and then transfer it to the child’s skin and clothing.

If additional protection is necessary, apply a permethrin repellent directly to your clothing. Again, always follow the manufacturer’s directions.

COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

More Information

