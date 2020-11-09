Florida Reports Nearly 7,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Florida health officials reported nearly 7,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. It’s only the second time since early August that cases have spiked so high, and the other time came after a lab dumped thousands of old test results during a single day.

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,820 new cases of the coronavirus. The cases brought the statewide total to 843,897. The state also reported 22 additional deaths due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 17,333.



The elevated case count came on a day when the state reported the results of 116,966 tests. The rate of those who tested positive for the first time was 6.23%.

A day earlier, the state reported a positivity above 8 percent for the first time since mid-August.

There were 58,301 tests with over 4,400 new cases included on Saturday, and the percentage of people who tested positive for the first time was 8.28. It was the seventh straight day that the daily number of new cases has been over 4,000.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Sunday, Nov. 8:

Hillsborough: 50,790/842

Pinellas: 27,675/831

Manatee: 14,114/334

Polk: 24,129/638

Sarasota: 10,429/351

Pasco: 11,788/250

Hernando: 4,022/178



Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the past two weeks:

Nov. 8: 6,820/22

Nov. 7: 5,947/86

Nov. 6: 5,245/54

Nov. 5: 6,257/39

Nov. 4: 4,423/32

Nov. 3: 4,637/56

Nov. 2: 4,651/46

Nov. 1: 4,865/29

Oct. 31: 2,331/41

Oct. 30: 5,592/73

Oct. 29: 4,198/79

Oct. 28: 4,115/66

Oct. 27: 4,298/57

Oct. 26: 3,377/20

Oct. 25: 2,385/12

