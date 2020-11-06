Florida COVID-19 Cases Shoot Up Thursday, Positivity Rate Remains Above 5%

New coronavirus infections in Florida shot up Thursday with 6,257 people testing positive since Wednesday - nearly 2,000 more than the previous day.

Excepting a dump of testing data that pushed daily case numbers over 7,000 on Sept. 1, the last time statewide daily case numbers were over 6,000 was Aug. 15. It's also the fifth day in a row the number of new cases topped 4,000.

Statewide, 827,380 people have tested positive since the pandemic began.

According to Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, 1,091 people tested positive in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state got back the results for 108,800 tests Wednesday and of those tested for the first time, 6.2% were positive.

It’s the fourth straight day the positivity rate has been over 5%.

State health officials report 39 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 17,170.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 4 people died due to the virus.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Wednesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Thursday, November 5:

Hillsborough: 49,794/ 828

Pinellas: 26,884/830

Polk: 23,763/635

Manatee: 13,892 /330

Pasco: 11,445 /245

Sarasota: 10,186/348

Hernando: 3,915/177



Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the past two weeks:

Nov. 5: 6,257/39

Nov. 4: 4,423/ 32

Nov. 3: 4,637/56

Nov. 2: 4,651/46

Nov. 1: 4,865/29

Oct. 31: 2,331/41

Oct. 30: 5,592/73

Oct. 29: 4,198/79

Oct. 28: 4,115/66

Oct. 27: 4,298/57

Oct. 26: 3,377/20

Oct. 25: 2,385/12

Oct. 24: 4,471/76

Oct. 23: 3,689/74

