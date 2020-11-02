Sharp Rise In Florida Coronavirus Cases After Saturday Slowdown, But Deaths Decline

After a decline on Saturday, Florida more than doubled its number of daily coronavirus cases on Sunday — along with the number of tests.

The number of statewide deaths, however, showed a sharp drop.

Sunday's report from the Florida Department of Health shows 807,412 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, an increase of 4,865 positive tests since Saturday.

Sunday's numbers come a day after the state reported 2,331 positive cases, the lowest number of daily positive tests since Oct. 21.

It also is the third highest total since Oct. 22, when cases spiked to 5,557, and Oct. 30, when 5,592 cases were reported.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,036 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since Saturday's report, including 382 positive tests in Hillsborough County and 228 in Pinellas.

Of the 123,903 test results that came back Saturday, 4.32% of those tested for the first time were positive. This is compared to 40,542 tests received on Friday, when the positivity rate jumped to 6.31%.

The report showed 29 deaths in the state in the 24-hour period since Saturday's report, bringing the statewide total to 16,997. This includes only one death in the greater Tampa Bay region, in Sarasota County.

The 29 deaths were the lowest total since Oct. 26, when 20 deaths were reported.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Saturday's report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Sunday, November 1:

Hillsborough: 48,669 / 816

Pinellas: 26,214 / 823

Polk: 23,306 / 623

Manatee: 13,550 / 330

Pasco: 11,063 / 244

Sarasota: 9,811 / 344

Hernando: 3,812 / 175



Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Nov. 1: 4,865/29

Oct. 31: 2,331/41

Oct. 30: 5,592/73

Oct. 29: 4,198/79

Oct. 28: 4,115/66

Oct. 27: 4,298/57

Oct. 26: 3,377/20

Oct. 25: 2,385/12

Oct. 24: 4,471/76

Oct. 23: 3,689/74

Oct. 22: 5,557/57

Oct. 21: 2,145/105

Oct. 20: 3,662/86

Oct. 19: 1,707/54

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7