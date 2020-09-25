Palm Beach County Schools Reports First COVID-Positive Students

Four days after Palm Beach County’s public schools reopened, the district reported its first two student coronavirus cases.

A student at Palm Beach Gardens High and another at Citrus Cove Elementary in Boynton Beach were confirmed Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, before landing on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard Thursday, officials told WLRN coverage partner the Palm Beach Post.

Their diagnoses triggered contact tracing by the Florida Department of Health, which is charged with contacting the parents of students who are deemed to have been in direct contact with the COVID-positive students, be it on the bus, in a classroom or elsewhere on campus.

The school district’s Risk Management office alerts any staff affected, officials said.