WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Over 200

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lisa Peakes
Published September 23, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT

Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 203 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 13,782.

There were 27 deaths in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Tuesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Since Tuesday’s report, 2,590 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 690,499.

Wednesday’s report shows 521 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Of 49,637 tests returned to the state Tuesday, 5.28% of those tested for the first time were positive. It’s the second day in a row the positivity rate has been above 5 percent.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Wednesday, September 23:

  • Hillsborough: 41,178
  • Pinellas: 21,701
  • Polk: 19,452
  • Manatee: 11,327
  • Pasco: 8,988
  • Sarasota: 7,948
  • Hernando: 3,064


Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Sept. 23: 2,590/203
  • Sept. 22: 2,470/99
  • Sept. 21: 1,685/21
  • Sept. 20: 2,521/9
  • Sept. 19: 3,573/63
  • Sept. 18: 3,204/140
  • Sept. 17: 3,255/147
  • Sept. 16: 2,355/154
  • Sept. 15: 3,116/146
  • Sept. 14: 1,736/36
  • Sept. 13: 2,423/8
  • Sept. 12: 3,190/98
  • Sept. 11: 3,650/176
  • Sept. 10: 2,583/213

