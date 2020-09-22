More Than 3,000 Florida Corrections Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

Since the pandemic began, 3,032 corrections staff working in Florida's prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus. Most of the staff testing positive come from prisons in North Florida and Miami-Dade County. That includes the Wakulla Correctional Institution, which has more than 140 positive test results from staff. Three corrections staff and more than 100 inmates have died from the virus.

