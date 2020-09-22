News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
More Than 3,000 Florida Corrections Staff Test Positive For COVID-19
Since the pandemic began, 3,032 corrections staff working in Florida's prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus. Most of the staff testing positive come from prisons in North Florida and Miami-Dade County. That includes the Wakulla Correctional Institution, which has more than 140 positive test results from staff. Three corrections staff and more than 100 inmates have died from the virus.
