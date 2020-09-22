© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

More Than 3,000 Florida Corrections Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

WFSU | By Robbie Gaffney
Published September 22, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT

Since the pandemic began, 3,032 corrections staff working in Florida's prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus. Most of the staff testing positive come from prisons in North Florida and Miami-Dade County. That includes the Wakulla Correctional Institution, which has more than 140 positive test results from staff. Three corrections staff and more than 100 inmates have died from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News FloridainmatesprisonsFlorida Department of CorrectionsCOVID-19Coronavirus
Robbie Gaffney
Robbie Gaffney is a recent graduate from Florida State University with degrees in Digital Media Production and Creative Writing. Before working at WFSU, they recorded FSU’s basketball and baseball games for Seminole Productions as well as interned for the PBS Station in Largo, Florida. Robbie loves playing video games such as Shadow of the Colossus, Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles. Their other hobbies include sleeping and watching anime.  
See stories by Robbie Gaffney
Related Content