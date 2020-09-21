Coronavirus Cases Dip To 1,685, Lowest Single Day Since June

Florida reported the lowest single day increase in coronavirus cases since June, with 1,685 Monday, as the positive test rate for coronavirus statewide stayed below 5% for the 10th straight day.

The Florida Department of Health said in its daily report Monday that 4.36% of people tested Sunday obtained a new positive result.

The number of tests reported statewide Sunday dropped to 43,198 - about half the number reported on some days last week.

The last time the daily total of new positives for coronavirus across the state was lower than Monday's report was June 9 when 1,096 positives were recorded. That was prior to the spike in cases that Florida saw in July and August.

In addition, the coronavirus-related deaths of 21 people were recorded statewide Monday. Seven of those deaths were in Pinellas County, six were in Pasco. The deaths recorded Monday may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Monday, September 21:

Hillsborough: 40,898

Pinellas: 21,561

Polk: 19,243

Manatee: 11,241

Pasco: 8,893

Sarasota: 7,903

Hernando: 3,031



Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Sept. 21: 1,685/21

Sept. 20: 2,521/9

Sept. 19: 3,573/63

Sept. 18: 3,204/140

Sept. 17: 3,255/147

Sept. 16: 2,355/154

Sept. 15: 3,116/146

Sept. 14: 1,736/36

Sept. 13: 2,423/8

Sept. 12: 3,190/98

Sept. 11: 3,650/176

Sept. 10: 2,583/213

Sept. 9: 2,056/202

Sept. 8: 1,823/44

