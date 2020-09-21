© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus Cases Dip To 1,685, Lowest Single Day Since June

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published September 21, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT

Florida reported the lowest single day increase in coronavirus cases since June, with 1,685 Monday, as the positive test rate for coronavirus statewide stayed below 5% for the 10th straight day.

The Florida Department of Health said in its daily report Monday that 4.36% of people tested Sunday obtained a new positive result.

The number of tests reported statewide Sunday dropped to 43,198 - about half the number reported on some days last week.

The last time the daily total of new positives for coronavirus across the state was lower than Monday's report was June 9 when 1,096 positives were recorded. That was prior to the spike in cases that Florida saw in July and August.

In addition, the coronavirus-related deaths of 21 people were recorded statewide Monday. Seven of those deaths were in Pinellas County, six were in Pasco. The deaths recorded Monday may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Monday, September 21:

  • Hillsborough: 40,898
  • Pinellas: 21,561
  • Polk: 19,243
  • Manatee: 11,241
  • Pasco: 8,893
  • Sarasota: 7,903
  • Hernando: 3,031


Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Sept. 21: 1,685/21
  • Sept. 20: 2,521/9
  • Sept. 19: 3,573/63
  • Sept. 18: 3,204/140
  • Sept. 17: 3,255/147
  • Sept. 16: 2,355/154
  • Sept. 15: 3,116/146
  • Sept. 14: 1,736/36
  • Sept. 13: 2,423/8
  • Sept. 12: 3,190/98
  • Sept. 11: 3,650/176
  • Sept. 10: 2,583/213
  • Sept. 9: 2,056/202
  • Sept. 8: 1,823/44

Related Content