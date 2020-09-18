© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Lack Of Demand Prompts Hillsborough To Close Coronavirus Testing Sites

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 18, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT

Citing a lack of demand, Hillsborough County officials on Thursday announced they were closing three coronavirus testing sites across the county.

During a meeting Thursday, commissioners said they were closing a site at Tampa Family Health Centers, 12085 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Town N’ Country, effective immediately.

The other locations that will close:

  • Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center (effective Sept. 24)

  • SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE in Ruskin (effective Sept. 27)


Anyone with a previously scheduled appointment at the Town N’ Country site can be tested at other public testing locations across the county.

According to a news release, commissioners said testing has slowed down considerably in the last few weeks – in some cases, operating at less than 20% capacity.

Despite the closures, Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley said his office “will work with community partners to finalize a plan to provide testing to specific vulnerable populations,” according to the release.

For information on locations and times across the county, call (888) 513-6321.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
