Palm Beach County Bars Remain Closed In Phase 2
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation removed its statewide ban on bars, but in Palm Beach County, restrictions will remain in place.
The county’s step-by-step approach to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan allows county commissioners to consider spikes in COVID-19 cases.
If the daily positivity rate remains low, the county will allow bars to open in Phase 5 of the reopening plan. That’s a date to be announced.
Bars also remain closed in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Monroe County bars reopened at 50 percent capacity Monday.