WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Miami-Dade, Broward Will Move Into Phase 2 On Monday

Health News Florida
Published September 13, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT


Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media in March 2020. On Friday in Miami, he announced that Florida's two largest counties will finally move into Phase 2 of reopening.

Florida is moving closer to fully reopening from its coronavirus restrictions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that Miami-Dade and Broward counties will move into Phase 2 of the economic recovery program on Monday.

They will be the last two counties in the state to advance to that stage.

This will allow those counties’ schools to resume on-campus teaching, although that will not happen immediately. “It has been a very difficult time for parents,” DeSantis said during a press conference at a Miami science museum.

The counties, Florida's two largest, will join the rest of the state by allowing more indoor entertainment centers to open at 50 percent capacity with mandatory masks.

Both counties said bars and nightclubs will not reopen immediately, even though the state said bars throughout the state can reopen Monday with restrictions.

