FSU Quarantine Dorm Fills Up As Leon County Covid-19 Cases Rise

The New York Times lists Tallahassee as the 2nd metro area where coronavirus cases are rising the fastest, on a population-adjusted basis. Leon County has 7,943 COVID-19 infections.

15 to 24-year-olds are making up most of the new coronavirus cases in Leon County. Florida State University reports 839 students have become infected. One of the college's designated quarantine dorms, Rogers Hall, is already full. It is currently housing 84 students. The other quarantine dorm, Salley Hall, has about 15 students so far. The university is not currently planning to set up a third dorm for students infected with COVID-19.

Videos and pictures of college-aged people not wearing masks or social distancing are getting posted on social media. The university plans to randomly test asymptomatic students, faculty, and staff starting next week. President John Thrasher says students caught breaking COVID-19 safety guidelines could face serious consequences.

