Seminole Hard Rock Extends Furloughs For 1,527 Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

WLRN 91.3 FM | By David Lyons
Published September 7, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT
The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood is keeping up to 1,527 on furlough due to business uncertainties generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The resort reopened June 12 with a "Safe and Sound" program that includes strict guidelines after being closed for weeks.
The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood is extending the furloughs of 1,527 employees, many of whom have been sidelined for much of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The massive entertainment complex, which features its signature Guitar Hotel. joined a wide array of other Florida hotels and resorts this week in adding furlough times for workers deep into 2020 as managements continue to wrestle with the business uncertainties generated by the coronavrius pandemic.

Managers, casino dealers, servers and bartenders are among those who remain out of work, according to data filed by the company with the state of Florida under the Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

David Lyons
