Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports Fewest Coronavirus Cases Since June

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published September 7, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
monday_dashboard_9-7.jpg
Florida Department of Health

Florida health officials reported 1,838 new coronavirus cases since Sunday, the lowest reported total for a 24 hour period since June.

The new cases bring Florida’s overall total to 648,269.

The state also reported 22 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 12,023. The deaths were recorded by the state since Saturday's report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

The 24-hour total is the lowest it’s been since June 15, when the stat had fewer than 80,000 total cases.

Of the 46,390 tests returned, 4.55 percent of new cases tested positive.

The state has been showing steady improvement since the number of cases and deaths peaked in July. Compared to the fourth week of July, the final week of August saw a 75 percent decrease in the number of COVID-19 deaths, according to a release from the Florida Department of Health.

covid_deaths_chart_9-7.jpg
Credit Florida Department of Health

There were 288 new cases across the Tampa Bay region, including 119 in Hillsborough County, 49 in Pinellas and 64 in Polk.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Monday, September 7:

  • Hillsborough: 38,545
  • Pinellas: 20,474
  • Polk: 17,863
  • Manatee: 10,673
  • Pasco: 8,338
  • Sarasota: 7,434
  • Hernando: 2,781

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • September 7: 1,838/22
  • September 6: 2,564 / 38
  • September 5: 3,656 / 61
  • September 4: 3,198 / 103
  • September 3: 3,571 / 149
  • September 2: 2,402 / 130
  • September 1: 7,569* / 190
  • August 31: 1,885 / 68
  • August 30: 2,583 / 14
  • August 29: 3,197 / 150
  • August 28: 3,815 / 88
  • August 27: 3,269 / 139
  • August 26: 3,220 / 155
  • August 25: 2,673 / 183
  • August 24: 2,258 / 72

*About 75,000 tests were from Quest since 4/22, 3,870 were positive

