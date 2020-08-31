© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Have You Recovered From The Coronavirus? Tell Us Your Story.

Published August 31, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT

More than 600,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida and nearly 40,000 have been hospitalized.

Some cases are worse than others, but all are important as we try to learn more about how this virus affects people.

Are you among the hundreds of thousands who survived COVID-19? If so, we'd like to hear your story.

Fill out our survey and if you're willing, one of our reporters may contact you for an upcoming story.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirus