487 With Intellectual, Developmental Disabilities Test Positive For COVID

Nearly 500 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest report released by state officials shows. Another 47 clients have died.

According to data released by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities on Friday, 487 individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus, which can be especially lethal to elderly and disabled people, and 113 of them have been transferred to the hospital for treatment as of Aug. 27.

APD data also show that 390 employees who work for community group homes and providers who care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have tested positive for the virus. Six additional employees have died of complications related to COVID-19. Another 109 employees who work for APD also have tested positive for the virus and one APD employee has died.