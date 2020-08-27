© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Judge In Mask Case Cautions Rep. Sabatini On Frivolous Lawsuits

Health News Florida | By Joe Byrnes / WMFE
Published August 27, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT
mask_mandate_sign_0.jpg
WUSF

Lake County state Rep. Anthony Sabatini has lost another lawsuit challenging a mask ordinance, this time in Gadsden County.

Circuit Judge David Frank wrote in a ruling filed Monday that, as a lawyer, Sabatini has filed the same claims in at least four other lawsuits. A judge in Leon County has also ruled against him.

Judge Frank asked “when is enough enough?”

He advised Sabitini to consider that, at some point, he could be sanctioned for filing frivolous lawsuits.

The Howey-in-the-Hills Republican frequently minimizes the COVID-19 pandemic on Twitter and attacks government mitigation efforts.

Responding in a text, Sabatini said the judge’s response misrepresents the law and is “close to being a personal political statement.” He says an appeal was filed on Wednesday.

Tags

Health News Floridamasksface maskslawsuitGadsden CountyCOVID-19Coronavirusanthony sabatini
