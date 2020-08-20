© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Wakulla County School Students Test Positive For COVID-19

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Published August 20, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT
Woman hangs a card with information about the store closing on a shop window
Woman hangs a card with information about the store closing on a shop window

A week after Wakulla County Schools reopened the local health Department says positive coronavirus tests have been reported. Blaise Gainey has the details.

The district doesn’t disclose how many students and personnel were affected and at what schools, but the Wakulla News reports at least one kindergarten student tested positive. Wakulla Superintendent Robert Pearce says the teacher and students in the classroom where COVID-19 was present have been placed on a 14-day quarantine. The Health Department is currently conducting contact tracing to determine if exposure has been contained.

The Florida Department of Education recently released guidance to schools on how to handle outbreaks. It suggests schools try to limit the impact to the smallest space possible and, instead of shutting a school down, to close the classroom where the outbreak was identified, instead.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News FloridaWakulla CountyschoolseducationCOVID-19Coronavirus
Blaise Gainey
Blaise Gainey is a Multimedia Reporter for WFSU News. Blaise hails from Windermere, Florida. He graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He formerly worked for The Florida Channel, WTXL-TV, and before graduating interned with WFSU News. He is excited to return to the newsroom. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports, Netflix, outdoor activities and anything involving his daughter.
See stories by Blaise Gainey
Related Content