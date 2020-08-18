© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Report: Nursing Home Cases Up Nearly 80% In COVID-19 Rebound

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 18, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT
nursing home residents outside in wheelchairs
Associated Press
In this June 2020, file photo, residents at a Georgia nursing home are separated and wear face coverings during their daily bingo game.

A new report says COVID-19 cases in U.S. nursing homes jumped nearly 80% earlier this summer, driven by rampant spread across the South and much of the West.

Monday's report from the America Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living  analyzed weekly coronavirus statistics reported to the government.

Weekly cases in nursing homes rose 77% from a low point the week starting June 21 to the week of July 26.

Weekly deaths rose nearly 25% from a low point the week starting July 5 to the week of July 26.

The Trump administration is trying to distribute fast coronavirus test machines to all nursing homes. 

The AHCA and NCAL represent more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country.

Click here to read more of this story. 

Tags

Health News Floridanursing homeslong term careCOVID-19Coronavirus
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content