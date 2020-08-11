© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Russia Clears Coronavirus Vaccine Despite Scientific Skepticism

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 11, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT
Vladimir putin
Kremlin pool photo
Putin said one of his two adult daughters has received two shots of the vaccine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in his country has been cleared for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated, even as international experts have questioned its safety.

Speaking at a government meeting Tuesday, Putin said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.

Putin added that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests.  However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials — which normally last for months and involve thousands of people — could backfire.

He said one of his two adult daughters has received two shots of the vaccine.

Russian authorities said the vaccine is expected to provide immunity from the coronavirus up to two years and that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated.

Click here to read entire story. 

