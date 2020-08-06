Manatee School Temporarily Closed After Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus On First Day

Portions of a Manatee County elementary school were closed temporarily for disinfection earlier this week and some employees are quarantining at home after an employee learned they were positive for COVID-19 on the first day of staff training for the new school year.

A statement from the Manatee School Board says the employee at Samoset Elementary in Bradenton learned about their results Monday. Other workers who had direct exposure to the person were sent home for 14 days.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported Manatee Education Association President Pat Barber said she had heard that six teachers will be in quarantine after having contact with the person.

Employees who didn't have such contact returned to work on Tuesday.

Schools in Manatee are set to open for classes on August 17.

