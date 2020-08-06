© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Manatee School Temporarily Closed After Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus On First Day

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published August 6, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
Portions of a Manatee County elementary school were closed temporarily for disinfection earlier this week and some employees are quarantining at home after an employee learned they were positive for COVID-19 on the first day of staff training for the new school year.

A statement from the Manatee School Board says the employee at Samoset Elementary in Bradenton learned about their results Monday. Other workers who had direct exposure to the person were sent home for 14 days.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported Manatee Education Association President Pat Barber said she had heard that six teachers will be in quarantine after having contact with the person.

Employees who didn't have such contact returned to work on Tuesday.

Schools in Manatee are set to open for classes on August 17.

