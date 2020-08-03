© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

More Hand Sanitizers Recalled As Possibly ‘Toxic’ One Is Sold At Publix and Kroger

WLRN 91.3 FM | By David J. Neal/Miami Herald
Published August 3, 2020 at 6:03 AM EDT

Another batch of hand sanitizer recalls came down Friday, all of which were among the recent additions that pushed the FDA’s Do Not Use hand sanitizer list past 100.

And one of those hand sanitizers was sold throughout the Kroger superchain, comprised of Kroger and 14 other chains. At least one Publix still had it on sale Sunday evening, three days after the manufacturer announced the recall.Methanol presence determines presence on the FDA’s list for all but one hand sanitizer so far. Warning that methanol aka wood alcohol “can be toxic if absorbed into the skin,” the agency states that hand sanitizers with methanol are unsuitable for the marketplace.   To read more, visit our news partners at the Miami Herald.

