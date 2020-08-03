© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

HendryCares to Provide $1.8 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds To Hendry Residents

WGCU | By Andrea Perdomo
Published August 3, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT

Hendry County residents and businesses that have been directly affected by COVID-19 can apply for financial assistance through HendryCares starting August 3rd.

The county received $7.5 million in federal funds from the CARES Act, and $1.8 has been set aside to help pay past-due utility, lease and mortgage bills of Hendry-based businesses and residents.

Small businesses and nonprofit organizations based in Hendry County can apply to receive a one-time grant of up to $20,000.

The funds can be used to reimburse the costs of business interruptions caused by state mandated closures during the pandemic. Things like vendor invoices, payroll, rent and utility bills can be covered by the grant, as long as the expenses were not already paid for by another federal assistance program or an insurance company.

Individuals who lost their jobs or experienced a reduction of employment hours because of the pandemic can apply for up to $5,000 in financial assistance. The funds are to pay past due rent, mortgages and utility bills.

The applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds have been exhausted.

More information can be found online, or by calling the HendryCares call center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at (863) 674-5490.

HendryCares Flyer.jpg

Copyright 2020 WGCU.

Health News FloridahendryCARES ActCOVID-19Coronavirus
Andrea Perdomo
Andrea Perdomo is a reporter for WGCU News. She started her career in public radio as an intern for the Miami-based NPR station, WLRN. Andrea graduated from Florida International University, where she was a contributing writer for the student-run newspaper, The Panther Press, and also a member of the university's Society of Professional Journalists chapter. 
