COVID-19 Deaths In Florida Top 7,000

The Florida Department of Health reported Saturday that 9,642 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24-hour period.

That brings the total number of cases statewide to 480,028.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 1,318 people tested positive since Friday. That figure has not been under 1,000 since June 30.

A total of 179 deaths linked to coronavirus were reported in Florida in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll statewide since the pandemic began to 7,022. That came after four consecutive days of new highs, topped by 257 deaths reported Friday.

According to the Department of Health, the deaths did not necessarily happen in the 24 hours since Friday's report, as some occurred previously and were disclosed to the state since then.

On Friday, 100,568 COVID-19 tests were returned. The rate of positive tests – reflecting the percent of people who tested positive for the first time – was 11.08% statewide.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region total positive tests as of Saturday, August 1:

Hillsborough: 29,589

Pinellas: 16,604

Polk: 12,735

Manatee: 8,655

Pasco: 6,394

Sarasota: 5,672

Hernando: 1,707

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

August 1: 9,642 / 179

July 31: 9,007 / 257

July 30: 9,956 /253

July 29: 9,446 /216

July 28: 9,230 /186

July 27: 8,892 /77

July 26: 9,344 /77

July 25: 12,199 /124

July 24: 12,444 /135

July 23: 10,249 /173

July 22: 9,785 /139

July 21: 9,444 /134

July 20: 10,343 /90

July 19: 12,478 /87





Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7