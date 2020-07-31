© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

City of Naples Won't Mandate Masks

Published July 31, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT

Naples City Council members decided Wednesday not to impose a mandatory mask ordinance amid the current surge in new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Naples Daily News reports that city council members considered whether to opt into a mandatory face covering requirement approved last week by Collier County Commissioners.

Four city councilors and Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann voiced opposition to a mask ordinance, while just two city council members were in favor, so the city councilors didn't take a vote on the issue. Instead, they voted to direct the city manager to explore a possible community education initiative aimed at promoting practices like mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridamasksCOVID-19Coronavirusnaplescollier county
Related Content