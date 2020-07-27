News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Heat And The Pandemic: Summer Poses Extra Risks For Seniors
An estimated 12,000 Americans — mostly older adults — die from heat-related illnesses every summer. And this year, public health experts are particularly worried.
Not only is this predicted to be one of the hottest summers on record, but the coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating the risks older adults face, and complicating the traditional solutions people have used to keep them safe.
Miriam Wasser from member station WBUR has our story.
