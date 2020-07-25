Bahamas Reverses Course On Ban On U.S. Travelers. All Welcome, But Must Quarantine For 14 Days

The Bahamas has reversed course on closing its border to U.S. travelers over surging coronavirus infections in both nations.

Less than a week after Prime Minister Hubert Minnis announced the closure of the tourism-dependent nation’s borders to commercial air and sea visitors from the United States, the attorney general said Friday all international visitors are now welcome.

But visitors should be prepared to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival — at their own expense — in a government facility and take a real time polymerase chain reaction COVID-19 laboratory test at the end of isolation.

