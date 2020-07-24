Florida's 7-Day Coronavirus Death Total Hits New High

Florida and the greater Tampa Bay region saw a record number of deaths related to the coronavirus over the past seven days.

Statewide, there were 848 deaths since July 17; 222 of those deaths happened in the seven-county Tampa Bay region.

According to figures from the Florida Department of Health, 75,071 people statewide tested positive for the virus since July 17. The number was 8,019 less than last week’s record high of new positive tests.

An average of 95,000 test results were returned each day during the period.

The daily number of new positive tests has not dipped below 9,000 in more than two weeks.

In the Tampa Bay region, Pinellas County reported the most deaths with 67. Polk County had 53, and Hillsborough reported 47.

The number of positive cases in the region over the past week declined by 2,688 compared to last week's record high of 13,860.

Friday’s report from shows 402,312 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of 12,444 positive tests since Thursday.

In the Tampa Bay area, the state reported 2,000 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since Thursday’s report.

The results of 106,280 tests came back Thursday, and 13.31% were positive.

As of noon Friday, there were 9,215 people hospitalized for COVID-related causes in the state; 175 fewer than on Thursday’s report.

The Friday report also shows 135 people died from coronavirus complications since Thursday’s report. Twenty-two of the deaths were in the Tampa Bay region.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Friday, July 24:

Hillsborough: 26,037

Pinellas: 14,726

Polk: 10,909

Manatee: 7,520

Pasco: 5,526

Sarasota: 4,837

Hernando: 1,348

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 24: 12,444 /135

July 23: 10,249 /173

July 22: 9,785 /139

July 21: 9,444 /134

July 20: 10,343 /90

July 19: 12,478 /87

July 18: 10,328 /90

July 17: 11,466 /128

July 16: 13,965 /156

July 15: 10,181 /112

July 14: 9,194 /132

July 13: 12,624 / 35

July 12: 15,700 / 45

July 11: 10,360 / 95

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7