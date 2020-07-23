News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Poll: 3 in 4 Americans Back Requiring Wearing Masks
Three out of four Americans favor requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a solid majority of Republicans.
That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Support for wearing masks is overwhelming among Democrats, while 58% of Republicans say they back such policies.
As coronavirus cases rise, about half of Americans now say they’re extremely or very worried about themselves or family members becoming infected.
The poll also finds that about two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the outbreak.
