Florida COVID-19 Death Toll Climbs To Highest Yet

State health officials report Thursday's death toll due to COVID-19 is the highest on record.

The daily report from the Department of Health showed 173 deaths in the state in the 24-hour period since Wednesday’s report, bringing the statewide total deaths to 5,518.

The previous single-day high was 156 deaths on July 16.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported 56 people died, including 22 in Pinellas County.

The health department's report also shows 389,868 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of 10,249 positive tests since Wednesday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,334 people tested positive in the 24-hour period since Wednesday’s report.

Of the 93,644 test results that came back Wednesday, 12.31% of those tested for the first time were positive.

As of noon, the state was reporting 9,390 people hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes; 140 fewer than Wednesday’s report.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, July 23:

Hillsborough: 25,432

Pinellas: 14,371

Polk: 10,545

Manatee: 7,252

Pasco: 5,363

Sarasota: 4,644

Hernando: 1,296

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 23: 10,249 /173

July 22: 9,785 /139

July 21: 9,444 /134

July 20: 10,343 /90

July 19: 12,478 /87

July 18: 10,328 /90

July 17: 11,466 /128

July 16: 13,965 /156

July 15: 10,181 /112

July 14: 9,194 /132

July 13: 12,624 / 35

July 12: 15,700 / 45

July 11: 10,360 / 95

July 10: 11,433/ 93





