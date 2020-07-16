© 2020 Health News Florida
Are You Working The COVID-19 Front Lines In Health Care? Tell Us Your Story

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Abe Aboraya
Published July 16, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
A Florida National Guard soldier prepares to administer a nasal swab for a local resident at the Orange County Convention Center test site.
Florida is now the epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States.

The progression of COVID-19 is predictable: Case counts go up, hospital admissions rise, and then ICU admissions increase. And finally, the death toll rises.

We need to hear from doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, environmental staff and administrators about what’s happening on the front lines of the war against COVID-19. Now more than ever, your stories are vital.

Are there enough beds and ventilators? Are there staffing shortages? Can the health care system handle the current influx of patients, or will the death toll increase from the scarcity of resources?

Take our survey and tell us your story. We won’t use your name without your express permission. You can also choose to stay anonymous. Either way, we need to hear from you.

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
