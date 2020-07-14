© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

21 Staff Members, 10 Residents Test Positive At Lake County Nursing Home

Published July 14, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT
Twenty-one staff members and 10 residents at a nursing home in Lady Lake have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to state data.

Two residents of that nursing home, the Lady Lake Specialty Care Center, have been transferred, according to a state report showing recent cases as of Friday.

The facility is in Lake County, east of The Villages.

Florida requires testing of all staff at long-term care facilities every two weeks.

Similar outbreaks are showing up at other Central Florida long-term care centers.

Those include Viera Health and Rehabilitation Center in Melbourne, where 21 employees and seven residents have tested positive. At Ocoee Health Care Center in Ocoee, it’s 22 staff members and 12 residents. In Seminole County, three long-term care facilities are seeing numerous cases. And in Polk County, five nursing homes have large outbreaks.

