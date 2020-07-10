© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Feds Charge Bradenton Man, Sons With Selling Fake Virus Cure

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 10, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
police-lights.jpg

Federal prosecutors say a Bradenton man and his three sons are facing federal charges that they illegally sold a bleachlike chemical mixture as a miracle cure for the coronavirus and other diseases.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that the substance marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution was sold nationwide through an entity called the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton.

A Miami federal judge in April ordered the self-styled church to stop selling the substance, but authorities say they ignored the order.

Charged in the criminal complaint are 62-year-old Mark Grenon and his sons with two conspiracy counts and criminal contempt.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19crimearrestBradenton
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content