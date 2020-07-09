DeSantis Wants To Speed Up COVID Testing In Broward, Miami-Dade, And Says Schools Need To Open

JACKSONVILLE — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he is asking the federal government for more medicine and will create designated drive-through lanes at testing sites in Broward and Miami-Dade counties for people with coronavirus symptoms to speed up results.

DeSantis also said Florida schools need to reopen as soon as possible.

“We spent months saying that there were certain things that were essential, and that included fast food restaurants, it included Walmart, it included Home Depot,” the governor said at a news conference in Jacksonville with U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. “But if all that is essential, than educating our kids is absolutely essential. ... If you can do these things, we absolutely can do the schools.”

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

