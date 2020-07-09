© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis Wants To Speed Up COVID Testing In Broward, Miami-Dade, And Says Schools Need To Open

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Richard Tribou
Steven Lemongello
Published July 9, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
Long Lines outside Hard Rock Stadium Test Site in Miami-Dade County as Florida Coronavirus numbers surge.
Long Lines outside Hard Rock Stadium Test Site in Miami-Dade County as Florida Coronavirus numbers surge.

JACKSONVILLE — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he is asking the federal government for more medicine and will create designated drive-through lanes at testing sites in Broward and Miami-Dade counties for people with coronavirus symptoms to speed up results.

DeSantis also said Florida schools need to reopen as soon as possible.

“We spent months saying that there were certain things that were essential, and that included fast food restaurants, it included Walmart, it included Home Depot,” the governor said at a news conference in Jacksonville with U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. “But if all that is essential, than educating our kids is absolutely essential. ... If you can do these things, we absolutely can do the schools.”

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaGov. Ron DeSantisBrowardMiami-DadeCoronavirusCOVID-19
Richard Tribou
Steven Lemongello
Related Content