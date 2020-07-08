News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Experts Argue To Make Smell Tests Another Part Of Routine COVID-19 Screenings
As several states start to reopen, fever checks have been widely used by workplaces, stores, airports, and restaurants to screen for COVID-19. But using thermometers to check people’s temperature isn’t a foolproof way to identify cases.
Since loss of smell is one of the earliest symptoms for many people, experts have raised the idea of using a smell test as part of the screenings.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to Sharon Begley, senior science writer for STAT, a health and medicine publication.
