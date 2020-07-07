© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Matters: Budget Cuts And COVID-19

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published July 7, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
"We're way behind in testing, so he doesn't know, we don't know where the virus has spread." - public health professor Tracy Zontek on DeSantis' argument that not all parts of the state need stay-at-home orders.
Governor Ron DeSantis slashed a billion dollars from the state budget. And as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, future cuts are likely. 

That's the focus of this week's Florida Matters. 

This week's guests: 

-State Senator Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg).

- Dr. Chris Jones, President of Florida Economic Advisors and adjunct instructor of economics at the University of South Florida. 

CORONAVIRUS:  Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by , the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
