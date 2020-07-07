News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Florida Matters: Budget Cuts And COVID-19
Governor Ron DeSantis slashed a billion dollars from the state budget. And as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, future cuts are likely.
That's the focus of this week's Florida Matters.
This week's guests:
-State Senator Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg).
- Dr. Chris Jones, President of Florida Economic Advisors and adjunct instructor of economics at the University of South Florida.
