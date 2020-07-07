© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus Testing Has Its Pros and Cons, UF Epidemiologist Says

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost
Bradley GeorgeCarl LisciandrelloCarl Lisciandrello
Published July 7, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
The new drive-thru testing site at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg had to close for the day about an hour after opening because it ran out of supplies.

More people are being tested for coronavirus in Florida as cases spike across the state. This is causing a logjam, not only in getting tested, but also in receiving results.

Dr. Cindy Prins is an epidemiologist at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

She says rapid tests recently deployed by the state can produce quicker results and identify positive cases right away. But they are not as accurate as standard tests, and that's something to consider for anyone who wishes to be tested.

“What we’re seeing right now is just an overload of the system and then we’re not being able to get those results back as quickly. So there may be some value again in rapid testing there, but a lot of caveats associated with that kind of testing,” Prins said.

CORONAVIRUS:  Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

Prins was a guest Tuesday on The State We're In - a Facebook Live show from WUSF and WMFE in Orlando.

In addition to testing, health experts point to contact tracing as one of the most effective ways to stem the steep rise of coronavirus cases in Florida.

She said the pressure on contact tracers is increasing sharply as they try to reach more people who may have been exposed to the virus.

People may feel inconvenienced by the phone calls from tracers, she said. But it is a necessary step in the state’s efforts to stop the spread of the disease.

“Really, all they’re trying to do is try to prevent more cases of COVID-19,” Prins said. “So I really would ask them sincerely to please talk to these contact tracers and let them do their job to help protect other people.”

To see more about coronavirus testing, visit The State We're In Facebook page.

Health News Floridacoronavirus testingCoronavirusCOVID-19contact tracing
Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is a WUSF Public Media news intern for summer 2018. 
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by , the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
