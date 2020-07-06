Hillsborough Property Appraiser Seeks Property Tax Relief For COVID-19

Hillsborough County’s property appraiser is proposing tax relief options for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Henriquez says Florida lawmakers should treat the virus as it would any natural disaster.

“COVID-19 is like a Category 5 hurricane struck the entire state," Henriquez said. "So I’m urging the legislature to give local property appraisers and local governments the ability to help taxpayers as they try to recover from this very difficult time.”

Henriquez has come up with a few approaches based on his experience as a former state representative and what he sees other states doing:

An extension of property tax payment deadlines.

Waiving fees for late filers

Reducing a tax’s impact so that it corresponds to the number of days a business was closed due to emergency orders.



He also suggests the creation of a task force, including representatives of the real estate industry, to help the state legislature craft and implement relief.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7