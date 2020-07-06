© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hillsborough Property Appraiser Seeks Property Tax Relief For COVID-19

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lisa Peakes
Published July 6, 2020 at 5:30 AM EDT
Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez is proposing tax relief options for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez is proposing tax relief options for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hillsborough County’s property appraiser is proposing tax relief options for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Henriquez says Florida lawmakers should treat the virus as it would any natural disaster.

“COVID-19 is like a Category 5 hurricane struck the entire state," Henriquez said. "So I’m urging the legislature to give local property appraisers and local governments the ability to help taxpayers as they try to recover from this very difficult time.”

Henriquez has come up with a few approaches based on his experience as a former state representative and what he sees other states doing:

  • An extension of property tax payment deadlines.
  • Waiving fees for late filers
  • Reducing a tax’s impact so that it corresponds to the number of days a business was closed due to emergency orders.


He also suggests the creation of a task force, including representatives of the real estate industry, to help the state legislature craft and implement relief.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19property taxes
Lisa Peakes
Lisa Peakes is the local host of NPR's  All Things Considered on WUSF 89.7.
See stories by Lisa Peakes
Related Content