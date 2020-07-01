© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Orlando Airport Mandates Additional PPE For TSA Officers

Health News Florida | By Danielle Prieur / WMFE
Published July 1, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
Jet taking off
WMFE
The decision comes after 27 TSA officers at the airport have tested positive for the coronavirus since mid-March.

TSA officers will be required to wear additional personal protection equipment at Orlando International Airport checkpoints starting Wednesday.

Officers are already required to wear face masks, but they now be required to wear goggles or a face shield. 

The decision comes after 27 officers at the airport have tested positive for the coronavirus since mid-March. 

In a message to staff, Greg Hawko, the airport’s deputy federal security director said the new order applies only to officers who work in direct contact with the traveling public. Hawko said those roles include officers conducting pat-down and bag searches, and explosive-detection canine handler teams. 

He said once the agency receives an additional shipment of face shields, all officers will be required to wear those over their face coverings. 

The airport has installed Plexiglas barriers at security checkpoints and is deep cleaning as part of increased safety measures.

