© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida COVID-19 Cases Top 150,000; Tampa Bay Area Deaths Reach New Daily High

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lisa Peakes
Published June 30, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT
The number of people in Florida who tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida passed 150,000 Tuesday. According to state health officials, the number of deaths due to the disease in the Tampa Bay area hit a record daily high of 23 Tuesday.
The number of people in Florida who tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida passed 150,000 Tuesday. According to state health officials, the number of deaths due to the disease in the Tampa Bay area hit a record daily high of 23 Tuesday.

According to the Florida Department of Health's daily report, the Tampa Bay area recorded its highest daily increase in deaths Tuesday.

The state's report noted 58 deaths in the 24 hour reporting period, bringing the statewide total to 3,505.

Almost half the daily increase, 23 deaths, were in the Tampa Bay area - including 12 in Pinellas County and five in Polk County.

It is the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day for the area. Twenty-one deaths were reported in the region on April 28.

According to the Department's Tuesday report, 152,434 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of 6,093 positive tests since Monday, and the seventh straight day the number of new cases surpassed 5,000.

Of the 43,446 tests reported Monday, 16.82% came back positive.

In the Tampa Bay area, the state reported 986 more people tested positive in a 24-hour period since the Monday report.

Editor's note:Pinellas County reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday. An incorrect county was indicated instead.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Tuesday, June 30:

  • Hillsborough: 10,752
  • Pinellas: 6,487
  • Polk: 3,836
  • Manatee: 2,856
  • Pasco: 1,909
  • Sarasota: 1,482
  • Hernando: 373

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • June 30: 6,093 / 58
  • June 29: 5,255 / 28
  • June 28: 8,530 / 29
  • June 27: 9,585 / 24
  • June 26: 8,942 / 39
  • June 25: 5,004 / 46
  • June 24: 5,511 / 43
  • June 23: 3,286 / 65
  • June 22: 2,926 / 12
  • June 21: 3,494 / 17
  • June 20: 4,049 / 40
  • June 19: 3,822 / 43
  • June 18: 3,2017 / 43
  • June 17: 2,610 / 25


WU SF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at  WUSF.org/give

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusFlorida Department of Health
Lisa Peakes
Lisa Peakes is the local host of NPR's  All Things Considered on WUSF 89.7.
See stories by Lisa Peakes
Related Content