WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida A&M Boosts Testing For Coronavirus

Health News Florida | By Blaise Gainey / WFSU
Published June 30, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
famu-overhead.jpg
Leon.FloridaHealth.gov
The increase comes after several consecutive days of reaching maximum capacity.

Florida A&M University has gotten approval to ramp up testing at its COVID-19 testing site. This comes after several consecutive days of reaching maximum capacity.

Associate Dean of Public Health Cynthia Harris says the increase was needed.

“What we’ve seen is an increase over our 400 maximum capacity. As a result of that very recently we have increased to 500 max. So we have been given authority through the state to test up to 500 per day,” Harris said.

Harris says some days the school has had to shut down its site due to reaching the maximum number of people before its 6 p.m. closing time. The amount of people testing has increased along with the number of positive cases.

Last Friday more than 9,500 people in the state tested positive for COVID-19.

Health News FloridaFlorida A&M Universitycoronavirus testingCoronavirusCOVID-19Tallahassee
