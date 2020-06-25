© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Tampa Bay Comic Con Canceled Due To Coronavirus Spread

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Published June 25, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT
Tampa Bay Comic Con was scheduled to be held at the Tampa Convention Center from July 10-12, 2020.
Tampa Bay Comic Con was scheduled to be held at the Tampa Convention Center from July 10-12, 2020.

Tampa Bay Comic Con will not be held next month.

Organizers announced the cancellation in a Facebook post on Wednesday, citing city officials' concerns about holding such a wide-scale gathering with the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

"The City of Tampa does not feel comfortable featuring Tampa Bay Comic Convention 2020 (and we share their sentiment)," the post read.

The event, originally scheduled from July 10-12 at the Tampa Convention Center and expected to draw thousands to downtown Tampa, will now be held from July 30-Aug. 1, 2021.

Just last month, organizers said the weekend convention would go on as planned. This  drew mixed reactions from fans who thought it was not wise to gather in such a large crowd during the pandemic.

Tickets purchased for this year's event will be applied next year.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
Related Content