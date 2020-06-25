New Coronavirus Cases Top 5,000 In Florida For Second Straight Day

Another 5,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida, the state health department reported on Thursday.

Though it’s a decrease from Wednesday’s record high for reported daily cases of 5,511, Thursday’s total of 5,004 was the second highest total ever reported.

The number of cases has been increasing rapidly in Florida over the past three weeks from an average of less than 1,000 cases per day. Thursday's increase brings the state’s total number of positive coronavirus cases to 114,018.

The state also reported 46 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in Florida to 3,327.

In the Tampa Bay area, the state reported another 1,049 positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday and 17 deaths.

Of the 59,202 test results that were reported on Wednesday, just over 10 percent came back positive.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Thursday, June 25:

Hillsborough: Two women, ages 71 and 82; and four men, ages 72, 77, 89 and 73

Pinellas: Three women, ages 62, 66 and 87; and one man, 91

Polk: Four men, ages 62, 73, 73 and 78

Sarasota: A 79-year-old woman

Manatee: An 86-year-old woman

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Thursday, June 25:

Hillsborough: 7,329

Pinellas: 4,669

Manatee: 2,202

Polk: 2,571

Sarasota: 1,139

Pasco: 1,170

Hernando: 227

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 25: 5004/46

June 24: 5,511/43

June 23: 3,286/65

June 22: 2,926/12

June 21: 3,494/17

June 20: 4,049/40

June 19: 3,822/43

June 18: 3,2017/43

June 17: 2,610/25

June 16: 2,783/55

June 15: 1,758/7

June 14: 2,016/6

June 13: 2,581/48

June 12: 1,902/29



