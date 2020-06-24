© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Broward County Ramps Up Enforcement For Businesses That Don’t Follow COVID-19 Rules

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Aaron Leibowitz - Miami Herald
Published June 24, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT
Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, joined by the mayors of nine cities, Sheriff Gregory Tony and other officials, announced stricter enforcement measures for businesses not complying with emergency orders related to COVID-19 at a press conference.
Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, joined by the mayors of nine cities, Sheriff Gregory Tony and other officials, announced stricter enforcement measures for businesses not complying with emergency orders related to COVID-19 at a press conference.

Broward County issued a new emergency order Wednesday that will force businesses to temporarily shut down if they’re found violating laws related to social distancing and facial coverings, with county leaders warning that compliance must improve as novel coronavirus cases continue to spike across Florida.

Effective Friday, businesses that aren’t compliant must close for 24 hours — mirroring a rule in Miami-Dade County that prompted the closure of  three businesses this past weekend — and may be subject to a $500 fine. Businesses can reopen once they submit a letter to the county explaining the changes they’ve made under penalty of perjury, and then will be subject to another inspection within five days. If they’re caught breaking the rules again, the fine will be $15,000.

“We know that social distancing and wearing a face covering works,” Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said Wednesday at a press conference outside the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Fort Lauderdale, where he was joined by the mayors of nine cities across the county.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridamasksface masksCoronavirusCOVID-19social distancing
Aaron Leibowitz - Miami Herald
Related Content