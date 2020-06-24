Broward County Ramps Up Enforcement For Businesses That Don’t Follow COVID-19 Rules

Broward County issued a new emergency order Wednesday that will force businesses to temporarily shut down if they’re found violating laws related to social distancing and facial coverings, with county leaders warning that compliance must improve as novel coronavirus cases continue to spike across Florida.

Effective Friday, businesses that aren’t compliant must close for 24 hours — mirroring a rule in Miami-Dade County that prompted the closure of three businesses this past weekend — and may be subject to a $500 fine. Businesses can reopen once they submit a letter to the county explaining the changes they’ve made under penalty of perjury, and then will be subject to another inspection within five days. If they’re caught breaking the rules again, the fine will be $15,000.

“We know that social distancing and wearing a face covering works,” Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said Wednesday at a press conference outside the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Fort Lauderdale, where he was joined by the mayors of nine cities across the county.

