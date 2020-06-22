© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Forests Move To Cash-Free Payment As COVID-19 Precaution

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Cyd Hoskinson
Published June 22, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
Matanzas State Forest in St. Augustine, and other state forests, will no longer accept cash.
Matanzas State Forest in St. Augustine, and other state forests, will no longer accept cash.

State forests will start reopening for recreation next month but don’t expect to pay admission in cash.

The Florida Forest Service announced Monday that an online, cash-free system has been set up as a precaution against coronavirus transmission.

Annual passes will go on sale Wednesday, June 24 and day passes will be available on Wednesday, July 1.

Group campsites, picnic pavilions and group recreation areas will reopen with a capacity limit of 50 people on July 10.

Once launched, people will be able to buy the passes on the .

There are more than a half-dozen state forests in Northeast Florida; including Carey, Jennings and Etoniah Creek as well as Matanzas State Forest in St. Augustine.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.

