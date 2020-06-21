Florida Reports More Than 3,000 New Coronavirus Cases For Fourth Straight Day

The state of Florida reported more than 3,000 new cases of coronavirus for the fourth consecutive day Sunday.

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,494 new cases in 24 hours Sunday, bringing the total to 97,291. The previous three days – 3,207 on Thursday; 3,822 on Friday; and 4,049 on Saturday – all set record one-day highs for the state.

Of the more than 41,000 tests reported Saturday, 11.9% were positive, according to the health department. The daily positivity rate since Tuesday has ranged between 8.8% and 12.3%.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

The Tampa Bay area had 775 new cases reported Sunday, the third highest one-day total, trailing only Friday and Saturday. The region has added 2,777 new cases since Thursday.

Hernando reported its highest one-day number of new positive tests Sunday with 14. Saturday was the previous record with 13.

Manatee and Pasco counties both reported their second highest single day new cases with 104 and 59, respectively.

Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Polk, Sarasota, Pasco and Hernando counties have all posted both their first and second highest single-day numbers of people testing positive since Thursday.

NEWSLETTER: Sign Up For Coronavirus Updates From Health News Florida

There were 17 new deaths, including a 78-year-old man in Pinellas County, reported statewide. The state total is now 3,161.

The Florida Department of Health daily report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Sunday, June 21:

Hillsborough: 5,580

Pinellas: 3,667

Polk: 2,042

Manatee: 1,890

Sarasota: 962

Pasco: 809

Hernando: 185

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 21: 3,494 / 17

June 20: 4,049 / 40

June 19: 3,822 / 43

June 18: 3,2017 / 43

June 17: 2,610 / 25

June 16: 2,783 / 55

June 15: 1,758 / 7

June 14: 2,016 / 6

June 13: 2,581 / 48

June 12: 1,902 / 29

June 11: 1,698 / 47

June 10: 1,371 / 36

June 9: 1,096 / 53

June 8: 966 / 12



WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7