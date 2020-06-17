© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

WWE Shuts Down Filming In Orlando After Performer Tests Positive

Health News Florida | By Danielle Prieur / WMFE
Published June 17, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis deemed the WWE an essential business, which allowed it to continue holding matches and filming throughout the pandemic.
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF
World Wrestling Entertainment announced Tuesday that it has stopped filming at its Orlando training and production facilities after a performer tested positive for coronavirus.

The WWE says the performer was at the facility as recently as June 9. 

In a statement, WWE associate medical director Dr. Jeffrey Dugas says no other people onsite have shown symptoms of the virus since that day.

Dugas says all talent, production crews and staff will be tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution and to protect their health and safety.

The company plans on resuming a normal television production schedule pending test results. 

